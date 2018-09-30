John Terry 'Verbally Agrees' Surprise Return to Stamford Bridge as Under-23s Manager

Former Chelsea captain John Terry is set to take over as the club's new Under-23's manager, and has declared his intention to one day manage the first team - all of which according to the Sun.

The Blues' Under-23 side is currently managerless after Jody Morris left to work under Frank Lampard at Derby County, and Terry has reportedly verbally agreed to take over, pending the completion of his coaching badges.

Terry most recently played for Aston Villa in the Championship, having taken them to the playoff final before losing out on promotion to Fulham, and reportedly decided against a move to Spartak Moscow in the summer after his Villa contract expired.

Instead, it looks as if his next step may be into coaching, if an unnamed source close to the Sun is to be believed.

"He has been in talks with Maurizio Sarri for the past few weeks and has verbally agreed the deal," they said.

"It will only come to fruition though once he has finished his badges."

As far as his prospects of managing the Chelsea first team go, Terry recently said managing the Blues is on his agenda, but not in the near future.

“I want to be the manager of Chelsea one day but that is a five to eight-year plan.” he said.

In a legendary 22-year playing career at the Blues, Terry made 740 appearances, the third most by a single player in the club's history.

Among his honours, he counts five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the 2011/12 Champions League trophy, making him one of the most decorated players the club has ever seen.