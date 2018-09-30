Joshua Kimmich Refuses to Blame Bad Luck for Bayern Loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has refused to blame his side's weekend loss to bad luck and admits the team made mistakes during the shock defeat on Friday.

The Bavarian side's unbeaten start to the 2018/19 campaign came to an end when they faced Hertha Berlin as Vedad Ibisevic and Ondrej Duda both scored in the first half to inflict a 2-0 defeat on the Bundesliga champions.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

This result leaves Die Roten in second place in the league table as Borussia Dortmund have made the first spot theirs for the time being. Kimmich accepted that his side simply did not make good enough use of their chances while making errors in defence.

“I do not think that’s all bad luck,” he said following the shock defeat, via Onefootball

“We also have to work it out again, because we do not take advantage of the multitude of opportunities we had and we made mistakes in the back."

Manuel Neuer agreed with Kimmich's assessment of the game while new boss Niko Kovac has aired similar views as well.

"We were not 100% present in the first half," the Germany keeper said, as quoted by Goal”The issue of missing opportunities remains a big one – this was the case again [against Hertha].”

"We were optimistic at half-time that we could still turn it around."

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We made two mistakes too many," Kovac added, via ESPN. "If as Bayern you lose 2-0 at Hertha, nobody believes you that you can still be satisfied with the performance.

"We played good combinations. But right now we just don't score any goals. That's a problem. Still, I won't paint everything black now."

