Jurgen Klopp Hints at Future Starts for Daniel Sturridge Following Liverpool's 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

By 90Min
September 30, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Daniel's Sturridge's recent goalscoring record, after the striker scored a sublime effort to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Sturridge came off the bench in the dying embers of the match as Liverpool searched for an equaliser. With only minutes left, Sturridge produced a sublime effort from long distance which sailed past Kepa to earn a point for his side.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp, speaking to The Daily Express after the game, was happy to praise Sturridge's impact on the match. He said: “It’s cool, it’s so good and so deserved. Everybody is so happy for him.


“When he came in the dressing room, the whole dressing room was pretty much dancing.

“He had a difficult time of course but now he has a wonderful time.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sturridge boasts an impressive goalscoring record this season, despite playing a backup role to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He now has four goals from his seven appearances, and Klopp admitted he may reward Sturridge with a run of games in the starting lineup.

Klopp said: "Maybe now it’s the time where he wants to start all the time.


“Coming in and being fresh and making decisions is so important and being decisive and he was obviously.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“He had a similar situation last game we saw what a footballer he is.”

The Englishman has looked to be one of his side's most dangerous attackers and, given the struggles of teammates Salah and Mane, he may well be deserving of an extended run in the first team.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)