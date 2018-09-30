Jurgen Klopp Hints at Future Starts for Daniel Sturridge Following Liverpool's 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Daniel's Sturridge's recent goalscoring record, after the striker scored a sublime effort to earn his side a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Sturridge came off the bench in the dying embers of the match as Liverpool searched for an equaliser. With only minutes left, Sturridge produced a sublime effort from long distance which sailed past Kepa to earn a point for his side.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Klopp, speaking to The Daily Express after the game, was happy to praise Sturridge's impact on the match. He said: “It’s cool, it’s so good and so deserved. Everybody is so happy for him.





“When he came in the dressing room, the whole dressing room was pretty much dancing.

“He had a difficult time of course but now he has a wonderful time.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sturridge boasts an impressive goalscoring record this season, despite playing a backup role to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. He now has four goals from his seven appearances, and Klopp admitted he may reward Sturridge with a run of games in the starting lineup.

Klopp said: "Maybe now it’s the time where he wants to start all the time.





“Coming in and being fresh and making decisions is so important and being decisive and he was obviously.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“He had a similar situation last game we saw what a footballer he is.”

The Englishman has looked to be one of his side's most dangerous attackers and, given the struggles of teammates Salah and Mane, he may well be deserving of an extended run in the first team.