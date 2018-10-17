Arsene Wenger Confirms Intention to Return to Management in January After Receiving Multiple Offers

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he is ready to return to management, after having already received multiple job offers from across the globe.

The Frenchman has been out of work since he left Arsenal during the summer, bringing an end to his legendary 22-year reign as manager of the club. He enjoyed a phenomenal amount of success with The Gunners, especially during the early years of his tenure, and is now looking forward to returning to work.

In an interview with German outlet Bild, Wenger revealed that he is looking to return to management in early 2019. The 68-year-old said: “I believe I will start again on 1 January. I don’t know where yet. I feel rested and am ready to work again.

“There are associations, national teams, it could also be in Japan. From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

He also gave his opinion on Mesut Özil's international future with Germany, after the Arsenal midfielder brought an end to his Germany career following clashes with some of the senior officials in Germany's football association. Wenger added: “I believe that Germany needs Özil. I hope that Joachim Löw can convince him that he will come back.

How many people will ever achieve anything close to what Wenger had,the man is a legend. — Was a Northy 🏆 (@BergkampGod) October 9, 2018

"Özil is a super football player – he was not the worst in the World Cup. I did not love that he left the German national team.





“I love it when the players are as good as possible. He loses a bit if he does not play at international level.”

Wenger certainly has experience working with Özil, having signed the German for Arsenal in 2013. Under Wenger, Özil made 196 appearances for the club, racking up 71 assists in the process.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the finest managers in the history of football, leading Arsenal to an impressive 16 trophies during his time in charge. He will certainly have no shortage of offers for his services, and the majority of football supporters from around the world are eagerly anticipating his next move.