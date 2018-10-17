Legend Robert Pires Is Certain Arsenal Will Finish in the Top 4 Under New Manager Unai Emery

Arsenal legend Robert Pires is ‘100 per cent’ certain that his old club will bring UEFA Champions League football back to the Emirates by securing a top four spot this season.

After losing two tough fixtures to both Manchester City and Chelsea in the beginning of the season, the Gunners have since started to find their flow under new manager Unai Emery.

A run of six straight wins in the Premier League and nine in a row in all competitions has Arsenal fans believing in their side again and feeling that they are back in the mix for the Champions League places.

The Express have reported that one particular admirer of the club’s start to the season is former winger Pires. After speaking at the Teqball World Cup in Reims, the Frenchman expressed his confidence that new manager Emery has the club back on track and will lead them to the top four this season.

“For the moment I am very happy of course for the club because I am an ambassador for Arsenal but especially for Unai Emery because he’s a great manager," he said.

“He done well with Sevilla, he won some titles, especially with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

And of course you know you need to improve every day but Arsenal actually are on a very good run, especially in the Premier League.

“Nine games, nine victories so I think they will finish in the top four, sure, 100 per cent.”

Even though they lost those two games at the start of the campaign, the Gunners still only sit two points behind the three leaders City, Chelsea and Liverpool despite all three of those sides being unbeaten this season.

There are still some experts suggesting that the usual defensive frailties we have come to expect from an Arsenal side will prove to be their downfall later on in the campaign. They may be winning games and scoring plenty of goals right now but they still look open at the back, a problem Emery will need to address.

For now however there are plenty of reasons for Arsenal fans to be optimistic this season as they have a real chance to topple Spurs in the battle for north London supremacy, and more importantly, guarantee the return of Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium with a top four finish.