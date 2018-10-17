Legend Robert Pires Is Certain Arsenal Will Finish in the Top 4 Under New Manager Unai Emery

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Arsenal legend Robert Pires is ‘100 per cent’ certain that his old club will bring UEFA Champions League football back to the Emirates by securing a top four spot this season.

After losing two tough fixtures to both Manchester City and Chelsea in the beginning of the season, the Gunners have since started to find their flow under new manager Unai Emery.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

A run of six straight wins in the Premier League and nine in a row in all competitions has Arsenal fans believing in their side again and feeling that they are back in the mix for the Champions League places.

The Express have reported that one particular admirer of the club’s start to the season is former winger Pires. After speaking at the Teqball World Cup in Reims, the Frenchman expressed his confidence that new manager Emery has the club back on track and will lead them to the top four this season.

“For the moment I am very happy of course for the club because I am an ambassador for Arsenal but especially for Unai Emery because he’s a great manager," he said.

“He done well with Sevilla, he won some titles, especially with Paris Saint-Germain last season.

And of course you know you need to improve every day but Arsenal actually are on a very good run, especially in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“Nine games, nine victories so I think they will finish in the top four, sure, 100 per cent.”

Even though they lost those two games at the start of the campaign, the Gunners still only sit two points behind the three leaders City, Chelsea and Liverpool despite all three of those sides being unbeaten this season.

There are still some experts suggesting that the usual defensive frailties we have come to expect from an Arsenal side will prove to be their downfall later on in the campaign. They may be winning games and scoring plenty of goals right now but they still look open at the back, a problem Emery will need to address.

For now however there are plenty of reasons for Arsenal fans to be optimistic this season as they have a real chance to topple Spurs in the battle for north London supremacy, and more importantly, guarantee the return of Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium with a top four finish.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)