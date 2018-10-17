Mauricio Pochettino Eyes Move for West Brom Starlet Oliver Burke Ahead of January Transfer Window

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly interested in signing Scottish winger Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion as he eyes offensive reinforcements ahead of the January transfer window. 

The Argentine failed to recruit any new names over the course of the summer and with his side two points off joint-leaders Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, the former Espanyol and Southampton boss looks set to spend as much as £100m in the new year in an attempt to challenge for the title, according to The Express.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Burke arrived at West Brom last summer for a fee of £15m from RB Leipzig, but has endured a difficult spell at the Hawthorns. 

The winger has made just five appearances in all competitions this season, with the majority of those coming in the Carabao Cup. His only league appearance came on the opening day of the Championship against Bolton, whn he made a 14-minute cameo off the bench.

He has been involved in three goals, however, scoring against Luton Town in the EFL Cup first round and providing the assist in the following round against Mansfield Town, before providing an assist in West Brom's EFL Trophy win over Blackpool.

The Mirror also suggest that Pochettino is hoping to bolster the heart of his midfield with the acquisition of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It is believed that the Frenchman was on Pochettino's radar over the summer, but the Lilywhites had a £40m bid rejected by les Gones.

His value has since been reportedly increased to £55m by the Ligue 1 outfit - following two international appearances for France - to fend off further interest from Spurs. However, the north London side now face competition from Manchester City, who are hoping of luring the midfielder to the Etihad after missing out on Jorginho in the summer.

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is another name on the Argentine's January wish list. The Ivorian has played just 90 minutes in three of his seven appearances in all competitions this season. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

He has seemingly fallen out of favour under José Mourinho and Pochettino is looking to swoop in and give the defender a chance to revive his career in the Premier League, having arrived from Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)