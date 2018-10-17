Tottenham's Harry Winks Eyeing Regular Starting Spot for England After Role in 3-2 Spain Win

October 17, 2018

Harry Winks believes he is capable of nailing down a regular spot for England after starting his first international game in over a year in Monday's thrilling win over Spain in the Nations League. 

Numerous ankle injuries over the past 12 months have meant the midfielder has had to wait to add to his sole cap earned against Lithuania last autumn. Despite this setback, Winks remains upbeat about his chances of becoming a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate's England side. 

Speaking to the the Mirror after the Three Lions' 3-2 win in Seville, 22-year-old Winks said: "The injury came at a difficult time for me, being just after my first cap it was quite difficult to take.

“Every player gets injuries, I’m no different but with me being young – and at the time I was performing well for club and had an opportunity with my country as well – it was tough for me to deal with.

"But, mentally, you have to be strong and put up a barrier and deal with it. I have come out of the other side and I feel a lot more mentally strong than before.

“I never rest on my laurels or be happy with my performance. My mindset is to go back and work on my game after this.”

After the match, Winks took to Twitter to express his happiness at being included in the England squad once again. 

The Tottenham youngster has endured a frustrating year but will be focused on keeping match-fit as he hopes to feature regularly under Mauricio Pochettino.

