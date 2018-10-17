West Brom Technical Director Delivers Update on Loan Star Harvey Barnes Amid Leicester Recall Talk

By 90Min
October 17, 2018

West Brom’s technical director has moved to cool the speculation that Leicester City could recall England Under-21 star Harvey Barnes, following his impressive start to life in the Championship.

Barnes has had a great impact since joining Darren Moore’s side on loan during the summer, including netting a wonder goal during his league debut against Bolton Wanderers. His form has caught the attentions of many around the country, not least from his parent club.

Leicester have the option to recall the 20-year-old from his loan in January but, via Express & StarWest Brom’s technical director Luke Dowling insisted there's been 'no cotnact'.

He said: “As we speak there’s been no contact from Leicester in terms of him going back.

“Obviously we speak to them regularly about his development which is natural in any loan. In terms of the speculation with Harvey going back, we can’t say definitely either way.

“He’s not our player, he’s come in and done very well, hence the speculation. That’s also come from the Demarai Gray injury.

David Rogers/GettyImages

“I think that shows how well he’s doing here. The way he’s adapted to our club and the way Darren [Moore] has got him playing in his system suits him.

“Selfishly, from a West Brom point of view, if he stays with us for the whole season he will threaten Leicester’s first team next July.

“I personally think if he goes back in January, I wouldn’t have thought he’d be in the first team, although he’d be around their squad. Is that the best thing for Harvey Barnes’ career? No.

“Ultimately, if Leicester say ‘we’re recalling you’, Harvey can’t say ‘I’m staying.’

“But I think Harvey’s enjoying himself and he sees what the club is doing for him. Ultimately it is down to Leicester but I think Harvey will have a say.”

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Barnes, who has scored five goals in 12 appearances during his spell so far at the Hawthorns, is said to have turned down larger financial offers from elsewhere in order to join West Brom during the summer, with the Baggies apparently seen as the ideal fit.

“Before he joined, West Brom weren’t the only club in for him,” Dowling added“There were many other clubs in the Championship and many were willing to pay Harvey a lot more money than West Brom."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)