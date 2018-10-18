Sounders Beat Orlando City to Clinch Playoff Spot

Seattle (16-11-5) has won three games in a row and 12 of its last 14.

By Associated Press
October 18, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Victor Rodriguez had a goal and an assist to help the Seattle Sounders beat Orlando City 2-1 on Wednesday night and clinch their 10th consecutive playoff berth.

Seattle (16-11-5) has won three games in a row and 12 of its last 14.

Rodriguez tapped the volley of an arcing pass from Kelvin Leerdam over the head of goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to open the scoring in the third minute.

Handwalla Bwana made it 2-0 in the 13th, taking a pass from Rodriguez on the left side, beating a defender and then ripping a right-footer inside the near post.

Dom Dwyer, from point-blank range, tapped in a cross by Scott Sutter for Orlando City (7-21-4), the team’s first goal in 500-plus minutes dating a 2-2 tie with Philadelphia on Sept. 1.

Orlando City has lost three games in a row and is winless 13 in a row since a 2-1 win over Toronto on July 14.

DC UNITED 1, TORONTO FC 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored a long-range goal, Bill Hamid had four saves and D.C. United beat Toronto FC.

D.C. United (13-11-8) has won four games in a row and is unbeaten in its last eight. The Washington club has a four-point lead over Montreal for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining.

Soccer
WATCH: Wayne Rooney Scores on Long-Range Free Kick for D.C. United

Rooney bent a free kick just inside the post from nearly 40 yards out in the 18th minute.

Toronto FC (9-17-6), which was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6, has lost three of its last four games.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 4, WHITECAPS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored twice and Sporting Kansas City beat Vancouver.

Yohan Croizet and Gianluca Busio also scored for help Sporting (16-8-8) move into third place in the Western Conference.

Felipe Martins scored for Vancouver (12-13-7). The Whitecaps are is eighth in Western Conference, two spots out of a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)