VfB Stuttgart Chief Says Dortmund Rejected Their Club Record Bid for Jacob Bruun Larsen This Summer

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Borussia Dortmund rejected a €12m transfer fee for winger Jacob Bruun Larsen during the most recent summer window following the youngster's loan spell with domestic rivals VfB Stuttgart.

The Denmark Under-21 international was on loan with Stuttgart last season and despite making just four appearances, Bruun Larsen still impressed the club's hierarchy during the second half of the campaign.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Stuttgart chief Michael Reschke, formerly of Bayern Munich, confirmed that the club were willing to smash their transfer record in the hopes of landing Bruun Larsen during the summer, only to be rebuffed by Borussia Dortmund.

"We offered Dortmund €12m and were therefore prepared to pay the highest transfer fee in the club's history for Jacob," Reschke told Bild. "But [Borussia Dortmund's sporting director] Michael Zorc was not willing to talk and categorically ruled out to sell him."

Bruun Larsen had been a bit-part player at Borussia Dortmund prior to joining Stuttgart, having always been behind a number of the club's attacking talent in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old was therefore sent to Stuttgart and he was originally signed by former youth team coach Hannes Wolf, a manager who also brought Dortmund's Dženis Burnić to the Mercedes-Benz Arena.


However, Bruun Larsen found playing time hard to come once Wolf was sacked at the start of the year, making just four appearances for the Swabians in total.

Chances were few and far between under new manager Tayfun Korkut, who himself has been replaced in Stuttgart by Markus Weinzierl, whose first game in charge will be against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Since returning to the Westfalenstadion, Bruun Larsen has announced himself as a serious contender for the club's first team alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho and Christian Pulisic.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Dane has been directly involved in five goals in as many games this season, which include his goal and assist during Borussia Dortmund's Champions League win over AS Monaco.

