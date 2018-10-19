La Liga Clubs Learn Their Copa del Rey Fate as Round of 32 Draw Made

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were among the 20 La Liga teams drawn into the Copa del Rey round of 32, each being paired with lower league opposition as per seeding rules.

Holders Barcelona have been handed a tie against Cultural Leonesa from Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football. The team from Leon in north west Spain were beaten 13-2 on aggregate by Real in this round of the competition in 2016/17.

This year, Real have been drawn against Melilla, another team from Segunda Division B. The away leg of the tie will require an overseas trip as the city of Melilla is located in Spanish territory on the north coast of Africa, sharing a land border with Morocco.

Atletico have been paired with the lowest ranked team left in the competition, Sant Andreu. The club resides in the Barcelona district of the same name and was the only side in the draw from Spain's Tercera Division, the fourth tier on the league ladder.

Other notable ties include Champions League club Valencia against third tier Ebro, and all-La Liga clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Huesca, and Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad.

The full draw for the 2018/19 Copa del Rey Round of 32 appears below:

Cultural Leonesa vs Barcelona

Ebro vs Valencia

Sant Andreu vs Atletico Madrid

Melilla vs Real Madrid

Villanovense vs Sevilla

Racing Santander vs Real Betis

Almeria vs Villarreal

Real Mallorca vs Real Valladolid

Cadiz vs Espanyol

Sporting Gijon vs Eibar

Lugo vs Levante

Cordoba vs Getafe

Athletic Bilbao vs Huesca

Deportivo Alaves vs Girona

Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad