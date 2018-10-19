La Liga Clubs Learn Their Copa del Rey Fate as Round of 32 Draw Made

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid were among the 20 La Liga teams drawn into the Copa del Rey round of 32, each being paired with lower league opposition as per seeding rules.
Holders Barcelona have been handed a tie against Cultural Leonesa from Segunda Division B, the third tier of Spanish football. The team from Leon in north west Spain were beaten 13-2 on aggregate by Real in this round of the competition in 2016/17.
This year, Real have been drawn against Melilla, another team from Segunda Division B. The away leg of the tie will require an overseas trip as the city of Melilla is located in Spanish territory on the north coast of Africa, sharing a land border with Morocco.
Atletico have been paired with the lowest ranked team left in the competition, Sant Andreu. The club resides in the Barcelona district of the same name and was the only side in the draw from Spain's Tercera Division, the fourth tier on the league ladder.
Other notable ties include Champions League club Valencia against third tier Ebro, and all-La Liga clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Huesca, and Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad.
The full draw for the 2018/19 Copa del Rey Round of 32 appears below:
Cultural Leonesa vs Barcelona
Ebro vs Valencia
Sant Andreu vs Atletico Madrid
Melilla vs Real Madrid
Villanovense vs Sevilla
Racing Santander vs Real Betis
Almeria vs Villarreal
Real Mallorca vs Real Valladolid
Cadiz vs Espanyol
Sporting Gijon vs Eibar
Lugo vs Levante
Cordoba vs Getafe
Athletic Bilbao vs Huesca
Deportivo Alaves vs Girona
Leganes vs Rayo Vallecano
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad