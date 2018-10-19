Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Struggling Villarreal welcome third placed Atletico Madrid to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday evening as both clubs look for a much needed three points - for very different reasons.

With Villarreal's poor start to the season, Atletico come into this one as firm favourites, and the club from the Spanish capital will be looking for a convincing victory to pile the pressure on early La Liga leaders Sevilla.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Here's our preview for Saturday night's clash.

When? Saturday 20th October @ 19:45 (BST)
Where? Estadio de la Ceramica
How Can I Watch It? Eleven Sports 1

Classic Encounter

The most notable encounter in recent times between these two famous sides came in October of 2008. Villarreal found themselves 2-0 down at half time to an Atletico Madrid side that contained familiar faces such as Simao and Diego Forlan.

AFP/GettyImages

A remarkable 20 minute period after half time would see the home side score four times however to give themselves a 4-2 lead. All three points seemed to be heading Villarreal's way, but Atleti struck twice in the last 10 minutes to salvage a point from a match that, at half time, was theirs to lose. 

Recent Form

The home side come into this fixture on a worrying run of form, having won just one of their previous five matches in all competitions.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Atleti come into this one as the polar opposite to their hosts, having failed to win just one of their last five - a respectable 0-0 draw against Real at the Bernabeu - it's fair to say Diego Simeone's men are enjoying a rich vein of form.

Team News

Villarreal don't appear to have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with Atletico, meaning they'll be at full strength in a game they desperately need to get something from.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Though it's yet to be confirmed officially, Atletico are expecting to be without danger man Diego Costa after the Spaniard sustained a hamstring injury against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Prediction

There appears to be only one winner at the Estadio de la Ceramica this weekend. Atleti have the form, the quality on paper and with Simeone's stifling approach to defending, they'll be incredibly tough to break down. It won't be pretty, but it'll be effective.

Prediction: Villarreal 0-1 Atletico Madrid

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)