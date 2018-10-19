Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid Preview: How to Watch, Team News, Prediction & More

Struggling Villarreal welcome third placed Atletico Madrid to the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday evening as both clubs look for a much needed three points - for very different reasons.

With Villarreal's poor start to the season, Atletico come into this one as firm favourites, and the club from the Spanish capital will be looking for a convincing victory to pile the pressure on early La Liga leaders Sevilla.

Here's our preview for Saturday night's clash.

When? Saturday 20th October @ 19:45 (BST) Where? Estadio de la Ceramica How Can I Watch It? Eleven Sports 1

Classic Encounter

The most notable encounter in recent times between these two famous sides came in October of 2008. Villarreal found themselves 2-0 down at half time to an Atletico Madrid side that contained familiar faces such as Simao and Diego Forlan.

A remarkable 20 minute period after half time would see the home side score four times however to give themselves a 4-2 lead. All three points seemed to be heading Villarreal's way, but Atleti struck twice in the last 10 minutes to salvage a point from a match that, at half time, was theirs to lose.

Recent Form

The home side come into this fixture on a worrying run of form, having won just one of their previous five matches in all competitions.

Atleti come into this one as the polar opposite to their hosts, having failed to win just one of their last five - a respectable 0-0 draw against Real at the Bernabeu - it's fair to say Diego Simeone's men are enjoying a rich vein of form.

Team News

Villarreal don't appear to have any fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash with Atletico, meaning they'll be at full strength in a game they desperately need to get something from.

Though it's yet to be confirmed officially, Atletico are expecting to be without danger man Diego Costa after the Spaniard sustained a hamstring injury against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Prediction

There appears to be only one winner at the Estadio de la Ceramica this weekend. Atleti have the form, the quality on paper and with Simeone's stifling approach to defending, they'll be incredibly tough to break down. It won't be pretty, but it'll be effective.

Prediction: Villarreal 0-1 Atletico Madrid