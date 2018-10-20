Ben Chilwell in Contract Talks With Leicester City Amid Growing Interest From Liverpool

October 20, 2018

Ben Chilwell has begun talks with his club Leicester City over a new contract, amid increased interest for his services, after the left back made his England debut.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Chilwell will receive an improved contract after establishing himself as Leicester's first choice, while also making his England debut last month against Switzerland.

Negotiations are ongoing between his representatives and the club, as Leicester will hope to retain his services amid increased speculation that Liverpool could be lining up a January move for the 21-year-old.

Chilwell signed his current contract, which runs until 2021, while in Los Angeles with the Foxes during the pre-season of 2016. 

Having seen the likes of Danny DrinkwaterN'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez all depart in recent seasons, Leicester will be desperate to hold on to the promising young talent of Chilwell. 

He managed to nail down a first-team place throughout last season, after impressing in Leicester's academy where he won the club's Academy Player of the Year in 2014/15. 

Following impressive displays for the Three Lions in the international break against Croatia and Spain, the top clubs appear to have stepped up their interest in Chilwell. Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are all rumoured to be monitoring him closely, ready to make a possible bid in January, or at the end of the season. 

Leicester's next fixture sees them travel to Arsenal on Monday night against a Gunners side who will be looking to make it 10 wins in a row. 

