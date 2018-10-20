Brighton Winger Insists He Has No Regrets Over Failed Newcastle Trial as a Youngster

October 20, 2018

Brighton winger Solly March has described a failed Newcastle trial during the early stages of his career as a 'blessing in disguise'  

Whilst playing for Lewes' Under-18's side, March was invited to train with the north east club, with his dad and agent travelling with him. However, a combination of illness and nerves meant the trial didn't go to plan.

However, that failure inadvertently paved the way for the now 24-year-old to join Brighton's academy side.

Speaking to The Argus ahead of the game against Newcastle at St James' Park, insists he has no regrets regarding how his career panned out. 

March said: "I was just playing for Lewes and the school. There was contact and talks of getting somewhere and clubs interested. I travelled up with my dad and Rob [agent Robert Codner]. We got the train up.

"It was a long journey and then I just ended up coming home. I was ill. Maybe it was nerves, probably a lot of things played a part. I got to the training ground, just about. I watched training. I wasn’t in a state to train so I thought I had better not, it’s not going to make me look good.

"We called it a day and went back home. It has worked out now, so maybe it was a little blessing in disguise."

March has since gone on to make 133 for Brighton having previously represented the Seagulls' Under-18 side, and provided three assists to help the club to safety in their debut season in the Premier League in 2017/18. 

