'I'm an Ambitious Player': Harry Maguire Reveals Dream to Play UEFA Champions League Football

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has put the top sides in the Premier League on alert after admitting he has ambitions of playing in the Champions League.

The defender was subject to intense interest from Manchester United over the summer, before signing a new five-year contract with the Foxes in September, following an impressive debut season at the club.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

As a result, Maguire revealed to Gary Lineker during the BBC's Premier League Show, that he owed it to Leicester to remain with the club due to the faith they showed in him.

Maguire said: "I want to concentrate fully on Leicester this year. See where it takes the club and see where we go from there.

"The platform they gave me to go and play at a World Cup is something I'll never forget, so it's a big part of me wanting to show something back."

The 25-year-old's performances in 2017/18 earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for the tournament in Russia, where he helped England to fourth place, with Maguire further enhancing his reputation with a number of impressive displays.

While appearing content at Leicester, and penning his future to the club, Maguire admits he has ambitions of playing in the Champions League, citing his want to test himself against the best on a regular basis.

Great win, great night. Unbelievable support. 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/CNLxEz76Ny — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 15, 2018

Asked about if one of football's biggest clubs bidding for him in the future, he replied: "Yes, definitely it would be a difficult one. I'm an ambitious player.

"If you're not an ambitious footballer, you're in the wrong game really. Everyone wants to play at the top level, everyone wants to play in the biggest tournaments in the world, so obviously the Champions League is one."