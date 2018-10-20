Man City Step Up Frenkie De Jong Interest as Star Makes Confession About Teammate Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester City have become the latest European powerhouse to show an interest in signing Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong, according to reports.

Manager Pep Guardiola is once again looking to sign a player who can act as the pacemaker in the heart of the pitch following the club's failed attempts to bring now Chelsea star Jorginho from Napoli to the Etihad Stadium during the summer.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The Citizens didn't go back into the transfer market after they were snubbed by the Italy international, but the Daily Mail claims that De Jong is now being lined up by officials in the north-west with the club looking to tie down a long-term signing in their midfield.

It is expected the Dutch giants Ajax will demand close to £70m for De Jong next summer, a fee which would prove to be a near club-record arrival for Manchester City, as well as a record sale for de Godenzonen.

Although the Netherlands international is supposedly being slapped with a £70m price tag, it was reported last week that Ajax were actually looking for €130m (£115m) in the double sale of De Jong and defensive wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt.

De Jong, the older of the two players, added even more fuel to the fire surrounding a double deal by insisting that he would like to continue playing with de Ligt even after their time in the Dutch capital has come to an end.

"If we left Ajax for another club, then it would be nice if we both went to the same club," De Jong told Fox Sports (via Mundo Deportivo).

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Only Manchester City and Barcelona have been seriously mentioned in terms of completing a double deal next summer, but the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and even Tottenham have all been linked with one of De Jong or de Ligt so far this season.