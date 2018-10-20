Mark Noble Welcomes Talk of Potential January Return of West Ham Youth Product Jermain Defoe

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

West Ham captain Mark Noble has opened the door for ex-West Ham striker Jermain Defoe to return to the club in January.


Noble heaped the praise on the 36-year-old Bournemouth forward, who played 94 times for the Hammers scoring 29 goals, while addressing speculation regarding the striker's possible movements in January.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

“There have been some stories recently about Jermain Defoe wanting to come back to West Ham to end his career here. I don’t know if that is true but the one thing I’ve always felt about him is that he should have played for a title-winning club in his career," said the West Ham captain in his Evening Standard column.

“His scoring record anyway is phenomenal, but if he had played for one of those clubs, it would have gone through the roof."

Defoe was a firm favourite at Upton Park, where he started his career back in 1999 after leaving Charlton's academy.

Recent reports have claimed that Bournemouth striker Defoe has even contacted the Hammers about a potential return in January, with the London club looking to bolster their attacking options.

While it is not known whether either club are aware or even interested in such a move, it is an unusual move to say the least for a player to speak about potential transfers - particularly a club captain.

This rare public endorsement from Noble has potentially opened the door for Defoe to push further for that reported desired return to east London, with appearances few and far between for the 36-year-old on the south coast.

The ex-England striker has failed to get on the team sheet – let alone the score sheet – this term with just two cameo roles to his name for the Cherries in the Premier League this campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)