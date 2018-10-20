Ronaldo notched his first Seria A goal in over a month on Saturday, tapping in a deflected shot to put Juventus up 1-0 on Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Torino, Italy.

The former Real Madrid forward now has five goals for Juventus in the Serie A circuit thus far, most recently netting a pair of scores against Sassuolo on Sept. 16.

Juventus has gotten off the a blistering start to the 2018-19 season in Ronaldo's first year with the club. Before the game, it led the Serie A standings by six points entering Saturday's contest, sitting at 8–0–0 on the season.

Watch Ronaldo's go-ahead score below:

Ronaldo's goal was the lone score of the first half. Daniel Bessa equalized in the second half to make it 1-1.