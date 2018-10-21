Andrew Robertson Hails Liverpool's Determination After Battling to 1-0 Victory Over Huddersfield

Andrew Robertson hailed Liverpool's battling qualities after they ground out a hard fought 1-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday evening.

A first half strike from Mohamed Salah proved to be enough for the Reds, who managed to hold on to their slender advantage despite coming under significant pressure from David Wagner's side. Robertson was quick to admit that it was a relief to take home all three points, especially as Liverpool were below par for large portions of the game.

9️⃣ Games

7️⃣ Wins

2️⃣ Draws

1️⃣6️⃣ Goals Scored

6️⃣ Clean Sheets

2️⃣3️⃣ Points



“Yes of course, there’s a bit of relief. It was a tough game against a very good side,” Robertson said, as per Sports Mole. “It’s important you come to these places and you win the game.





“Luckily we managed to get our noses in front and we’ve seen it out from there. We can play a lot better, but they made it hard. It’s a very good three points for us.”

Huddersfield are currently without a win all season and many predicted the match to be a walkover for Liverpool. However, Robertson insisted that the Terriers played just as well as he and his teammates were expecting.

“We weren’t surprised by Huddersfield at all,” he added. “We did our analysis and in our meetings, the analysis team and our manager were saying they were a better team than the points suggest and I think they proved that.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“They played very well and they’re probably a wee bit unfortunate to be where they are in the table. I think they will have a positive season. They just need to get up and running and hopefully they will do that, but for us it was about getting the three points.

“We weren’t at our best, but like I said these are the games you have to win if you want to challenge and we’ll play a lot better.”