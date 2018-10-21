Liverpool Fans Thrilled at Performance of Bargain Summer Signing Against Huddersfield

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Saturday’s win over Huddersfield, and they are pleased with what they saw from Xherdan Shaqiri.

It took many by surprise to see Shaqiri operate in central midfield ahead of Adam Lallana. The versatile Swiss international grew into the game, becoming more comfortable as the game went on.

Shaqiri 1st half v Huddersfield:



1 Assists

2 shots

87% Pass Success

2 Key passes

4 Long Balls

32 Passes pic.twitter.com/z0HzKucwwj — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 20, 2018

Last season Liverpool were playing an exhilaratingly fast brand of football. Their aggressive pressing and ability to storm opponents with lightening quick attacks saw them reach the Champions League final.

But losses to Manchester United and Swansea, and a draw with Everton, exposed a slight issue. In games where sides looked to defend narrow and stifle Liverpool found it difficult.

Exactly why Shaqiri is in the side, that. Perfectly weighted pass means Salah doesn’t have to break stride and can just glide the ball into the far corner. Great goal. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 20, 2018

With Shaqiri Jürgen Klopp now possesses a different type of attacker in his ranks. The Swiss international has the ability to make short, sharp darting runs in crowded spaces. His probing and weight of pass can carve sides open like it did for Mohamed Salah’s 24th minute match-winning strike.

The signing also bolstered a squad that looked a little stretched towards the end of the season, coincidently in a game against Shaqiri’s Stoke City side, where Nathaniel Clyne finished the game on the wing.

Xherdan Shaqiri is absolutely magnificent. He’s been so lively in the opening exchanges. The more I see of him, the more of a bargain I think he is. Such a talented player. — Matt (@FalseFirmino) October 20, 2018

Fans of the Merseyside club seem to already believe the £13m signing looks set to be the bargain of the summer and are showing their love for the Swiss international after his second league start.

The former Stoke City talisman has had to settle for a reduced role since arriving at Anfield, but the injuries sustained by several Liverpool players during the international break meant he started at the John Smith’s Stadium - and his creative performance against Huddersfield delighted the fans.