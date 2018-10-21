Toon Legend Alan Shearer Blasts Newcastle Forward Yoshinori Muto's Performance Against Brighton

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Alan Shearer has blasted Newcastle forward Yoshinori Muto for his part in the goal that saw Newcastle slump to another defeat.

Newcastle were defeated at the Sports Direct Arena as Beram Kayal’s goal gave Brighton a 1-0 victory over Newcastle, leaving Rafa Benitez’s side winless after nine games and stuck at the bottom of the table. Magpies legend Alan Shearer has heavily criticised his former side and believes Muto should have done more to prevent the goal that led to the Newcastle defeat.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“It was poor today, but you’ve still got to do the defending from the corner,” he said on Match of the Day .“Poor in the first place from [Yoshinori] Muto, gives the ball away in a dangerous position.

“You’ve still got to defend the corner and Newcastle didn’t do that. [Shane] Duffy outmuscles [Federico] Fernandez, they get the ball back, Izquierdo’s shot and it takes a couple of deflections, the last one being off [Beram] Kayal. No luck, but Brighton were very, very well organised. But from a Newcastle point of view, not good enough.”

Muto arrived from Mainz in the summer transfer window as Newcastle looked to improve in the striker department, having struggled in front of goal last season. The Japanese forward has done little to improve Newcastle’s woes going forward, struggling to perform since his arrival in the summer. He has played eight time for the Magpies, but has only scored once.

Newcastle will need to get a first victory of the season in their next game of the season to ease the pressure on Rafa Benitez and controversial owner Mike Ashley. They travel to St Mary’s for a crucial fixture against fellow strugglers Southampton.

