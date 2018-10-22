Juventus Confirm Emre Can Will Undergo Tests After Being Diagnosed With a Thyroid Issue

By 90Min
October 22, 2018

Juventus have all but ruled Emre Can out of their upcoming match against Manchester United, after it was confirmed that the German will undergo tests after being diagnosed with a thyroid nodule.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in the club's 1-1 draw against Genoa on Saturday, a match which saw Cristiano Ronaldo once again get on the scoresheet, as the Old Lady's perfect start to the 2018/19 Serie A campaign was brought to an end.

The club wrote on their website: "Emre Can will undergo clinical tests and investigations for a thyroid nodule that could also require surgical treatment."

The 24-year-old had just been adjusting to life in Turin following a summer transfer from Premier League giants Liverpool - from whom he joined Juventus after his contract with the Reds expired - making ten appearances for the Italians and recording a single assist.


Can has also made three international starts for Germany during that period, featuring most recently in their 3-0 defeat away to Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.


How long the Germany international will be out for remains to be seen, but he will definitely miss his side's UEFA Champions League clash at Man Utd, as the club seek to get him back to full fitness as soon as possible.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Teammate Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to fill his place after acting as manager Massimiliano Allegri's primary alternative to Can.

