Premier League Rivals Everton and Leicester to Battle With European Giants Over Belgian Playmaker

Premier League rivals Everton and Leicester City are set to be involved in a transfer battle with several European giants over the signing of Belgian midfielder Thorgan Hazard.

Hazard has enjoyed a fine start to the season at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach with four goals and three assists in his first eight appearances of the season, and has been credited with interest from some of European football's biggest sides.



French publication Footmercato claim that Leicester and La Liga sides Sevilla and Valencia have all previously registered an interest in signing the midfielder but found Monchengladbach reluctant to sell one of their star assets.





However, with his promising performances this campaign, the report adds that along with Everton , European giants Atletico Madrid and Inter are also now keeping tabs on the situation, particularly with Hazard's contract due to expire in June 2020.

Diego Simeone's Atletico may be keeping a keen eye on proceedings involving the Belgian particularly with summer signing Thomas Lemar struggling to cement his place in the side.

Similarly, Serie A giants Inter could also find themselves more interested in signing Hazard after reports emerged at the end of the Milan derby that Radja Nainggolan will miss a number of weeks with an ankle sprain.

The report further claims that Hazard's former coach, Lucien Favre, now managing Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund , are also keeping a close eye on the Belgian and are interested in reuniting the player with his old manager.

Hazard, the younger brother of Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, was also on Chelsea's books previously, but has since forged a career in Germany and was named in Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.