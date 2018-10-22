'Why on Earth?': Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Redknapp Questions Newcastle's Sale of In-Form Forward

After Newcastle United continued their abysmal form with a 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has questioned the club's summer transfer dealings.

In particular, as the Magpies continue to struggle to score goals - having scored a measly six in their first nine Premier League games this season - the former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder singled out the decision to loan Dwight Gayle to West Bromwich Albion for the 2018/19 season.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Redknapp stated: "Why on earth did Newcastle let Dwight Gayle go on loan to West Brom? While his replacement Salomon Rondon has not scored in the league, Gayle has eight goals in his last 10 league games.

"Newcastle struggled in front of goal once again in their home defeat to Brighton and the players must be running out of patience with Rafa Benitez."

Coupled with the loaning out of Gayle, the sale of Aleksandar Mitrovic to fellow Premier League strugglers Fulham has been criticised. While Newcastles have scored just six goals so far this season, Mitrovic has scored five alone.

As well as condemning their transfer business, Jamie Redknapp also questioned Rafael Benitez's 'negative' tactics:

"Newcastle's players are not as bad as results and performances suggest but they are being hamstrung by their manager's negative tactics."

Newcastle will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend's defeat when they face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday.