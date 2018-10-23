VIDEO: Several CSKA Moscow Fans Injured By Collapsed Escalator Ahead of Roma Clash

A number of CSKA Moscow fans were injured on a failed escalator at the Repubblica Metro Station in Rome on their way to the match between the Russian side and Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma on Tuesday night.

With the match set for an 8pm kick-off in Roma's Stadio Olimpico, some Russian fans are reported to have caused the device's collapse by overloading and jumping up and down on it.

Ten people have reportedly been injured including several CSKA Moscow fans after an escalator failed at a Subway Station in Rome, ahead of the AS Roma and CSKA game. pic.twitter.com/arfI0nbQKw — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 23, 2018

According to ansa.it, 20 fans have sustained leg injuries on the escalator ahead of the Champions League affair.

Police and rescuers were told that fans danced and sang on the escalator before it malfunctioned.

Meanwhile, a Russian fan has reportedly been stabbed while two others have been hurt during a clash between fans of the two sides near the Duca d'Acosta Bridge, outside Roma's stadium.

#romacska accoltellato tifoso russo nei pressi dello stadio Olimpico, due contusi #ChampionsLeague FLASH https://t.co/lsiDxO91qe — Agenzia ANSA (@Agenzia_Ansa) October 23, 2018

Ansa also report that 15 Roma fans who were involved in the brawl have been identified, while two Russians and an Italian were taken into police custody for another fight at the Piazza Mancini.