VIDEO: Several CSKA Moscow Fans Injured By Collapsed Escalator Ahead of Roma Clash

October 23, 2018

A number of CSKA Moscow fans were injured on a failed escalator at the Repubblica Metro Station in Rome on their way to the match between the Russian side and Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma on Tuesday night.

With the match set for an 8pm kick-off in Roma's Stadio Olimpico, some Russian fans are reported to have caused the device's collapse by overloading and jumping up and down on it.

According to ansa.it, 20 fans have sustained leg injuries on the escalator ahead of the Champions League affair.

Police and rescuers were told that fans danced and sang on the escalator before it malfunctioned.

Meanwhile, a Russian fan has reportedly been stabbed while two others have been hurt during a clash between fans of the two sides near the Duca d'Acosta Bridge, outside Roma's stadium.

Ansa also report that 15 Roma fans who were involved in the brawl have been identified, while two Russians and an Italian were taken into police custody for another fight at the Piazza Mancini.

