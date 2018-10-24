Ivan Rakitic Praises 'Lethal' Mauro Icardi Ahead of Barcelona's Champions League Clash With Inter

By 90Min
October 24, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has praised Mauro Icardi and Inter ahead of their important Champions League clash to determine who will take the lead in Group B.

Both teams have emerged victorious against Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven, meaning the match between the two sides will almost certainly have a huge impact on the final standings of the group. 25-year-old Icardi has netted in both of Inter's matches, whilst Barcelona will be without fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi, who suffered a fractured arm against Sevilla.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Speaking in an interview with Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello SportRakitic admitted that it will be a very tough match for Barcelona. He said: "Even from the outside we can see that they are doing well and that the environment is positive. They are a united and happy team. 


"Certain rhythms become strong and difficult to beat. We expect a really complicated game, even if they will miss Nainggolan, an important absence. In any case Inter is ready, hungry for Champions and I know it because I talked with Rafinha.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We will miss Messi. Playing without him is complicated because he is the best player in the world and maybe even in history, but I am confident, we have to show that even without him we can do well."

Rakitic then went on to praise Icardi, who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. He added: " The fact that it is his first experience in the Champions League seems a lie. He is one of the best strikers in the world and also seems a real captain. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Scoring a goal from just 15 touches? Pippo Inzaghi is back! In his goal at Milan there is nothing casual. Icardi is one of those who can score even if they have only one chance, they do not need much to do damage. For this reason he must always be watched.


"Inter is a very safe team with their own style and know what they can do. At their best, their ideas will give us a battle ".

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)