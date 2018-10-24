Journalist Explains Alexis Sanchez's Absence From Man Utd's Champions League Tie Against Juventus

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was forced to miss Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Juventus with a groin strain suffered on international duty, and some have questioned why Jose Mourinho did not clarify that when he declared the Chilean out.

Mourinho offered no reason as to why Sanchez, who has struggled to justify his reportedly huge wages since joining United in January, would be unavailable to face Juve when he addressed the media at a press conference the day before the 1-0 defeat.

Información de 1era mano, sin repetir lo que dicen otros. @Alexis_Sanchez volvió de la fecha FIFA con un tirón en el aductor. Probó esta mañana y le dolió. Por eso no estaba en los 15’ abiertos. Raro que Mourinho no lo aclaró en la conferencia de prensa. — Christian Martin (@askomartin) October 22, 2018

But Christian Martin of Fox Sport Latin America tweeted 'first hand information' claiming that Sanchez returned from international duty with a groin problem.

The 29-year-old had managed five minutes as a substitute against Chelsea at the weekend but was apparently in discomfort when he trained on Monday, causing Mourinho to rule him out.

Martin added, "Strange that Mourinho didn't clarify it at the press conference".

The post was retweeted by Sanchez's agent, Fernando Felicevich, likely as an effort to ensure that people are aware that his client was unavailable for selection and has not been dropped over his questionable form.

Whether Felicevich was the source of Martin's 'first hand information' remains to be seen.

Sanchez scored the dramatic winner against Newcastle earlier this month after coming off the bench. He has not started a Premier League game for United since the 1-1 draw against Wolves in September when he was hooked after an hour, while he has only once completed 90 minutes.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Desperate for only a second win since beating Young Boys in the Champions League in mid-September, United are back in action on Sunday when they host Everton at Old Trafford.