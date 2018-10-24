Jurgen Klopp Insists Adam Lallana Has Better Performances to Come After Injury Return

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Adam Lallana would have helped Liverpool massively up their goal tally against Huddersfield if he'd reproduced form from training.

Lallana started his first game for Liverpool since 6th March in their 1-0 victory over Huddersfield. The midfielder was in line for an earlier return to action but suffered a groin problem while on England duty in September. He completed his rehabilitation at Melwood before re-joining his teammates on the training ground, where he impressed the manager.

After playing a role in Liverpool's victory Klopp told liverpoolfc.com: “If he would have played like he’d trained in the last two weeks before the game, we would have scored four. He was unbelievable.

“Apart from that, everything is good. It was a good game for him; it was hard work, not for shining because there was not enough space for that."

Lallana was replaced after 69 minutes, and Klopp added: “He loved it, that’s how it is after that long period without proper football – he was fine, he just had little cramps in the calf, but it would have been a surprise if he didn’t."





Speaking about Lallana's performances in training, Klopp said: "In a proper game, you need to have some rhythm to bring it into the game because everything is different – you are in the dressing room, you are changed, you know it’ll be a proper ref and not the manager whistling the game and stuff like that. It’s all a bit different"

Lallana will be hoping to get more first-team football under his belt in Liverpool's Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night, after missing out on a lot of action already this season.