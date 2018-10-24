Marcus Bettinelli Close to Signing Improved Contract at Fulham After England Call-Up

England goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli will put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with Fulham after re-establishing himself as the club's first choice shot-stopper this season, according to reports.

The 26-year-old looked like he would be fazed out of the club when Fabri and Sergio Rico moved to Craven Cottage during the summer transfer window, arriving from Turkish giants Beşiktaş and Spanish outfit Sevilla respectively.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, Bettinelli has continued to fight for his place in Fulham's first team and he has since been rewarded with seven consecutive Premier League appearances, in two of which he's worn the captain's armband in Tom Cairney's absence.

The Cottagers will now reward Bettinelli with a new contract, according to Sky Sports, as they look to fend off interest from some of the Premier League's biggest spenders.

Bettinelli has even caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate this season, and the 26-year-old has been an unused substitute in the Three Lions' last four international games, including their UEFA Nations League win over Spain at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Despite having the worst defensive record in the league - Bettinelli has conceded 80% of goals against Fulham this season - the talented goalkeeper has remained in between the sticks under head coach Slaviša Jokanović.

This decision isn't buttering any parsnips in south-west London, however, with fans now wanting to see the highly rated Rico start in between the sticks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Rico, 25, is a fully fledged Spain international. His only appearance for La Roja came during their 6-1 win over South Korea back in 2016, conceding only to a heavily deflected strike from midfielder Se-jong Ju.