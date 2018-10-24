Napoli President Aims Dig at Liverpool & Admits Edinson Cavani Would Be Welcome Back at the Club

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted that Edinson Cavani could return to the club in the future, if he lowers his wage demands.

During Cavani's time with Napoli between 2010 and 2013, the Uruguayan emerged as one of the world's finest strikers. He was heavily linked with a move to several of Europe's biggest clubs, before eventually joining PSG for around £60m. Since then, Cavani has continued to assert himself as an elite striker, netting 176 goals in his 255 PSG appearances.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

In an interview with French outlet Le Parisien ahead of Wednesday's match, De Laurentiis admitted he would happily welcome Cavani back to Napoli. He said: "Cavani is great. He scored more than 30 goals each year with us.

"You have to be crazy not to be happy in Naples. At home, I have the most beautiful view of Rome, but I would always exchange it with the view of Naples, just like that of my house in Los Angeles. These kids [players] have to wake up, go to training, and they're done. We pay them for fun. After, they have the freedom to live in an idyllic situation."





Whilst discussing Cavani, De Laurentiis appeared to criticise the city of Liverpool, saying: "Imagine waking up in Liverpool? You only have the Beatles house, Abbey Road...In Paris, there are many things, but the climate is not great as in Naples.

“Is that a message for Cavani? It depends only on him. The gates of Naples are open to him. I am not a Qatari. So if he does not want to play for Paris and he reduces his salary, we will find an agreement with the leaders of PSG.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"Nobody wants to keep a player of his quality when he's unhappy. He is no longer a 24 year old, but it is almost impossible for him to get hurt, he is elastic. He can play until he's 38 years old."

Napoli currently top Group C with four points, with both Liverpool and PSG close behind with three. All three still have a great chance to qualify for the knockout stage, meaning each match could be vital.