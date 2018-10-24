Sporting CP vs Arsenal Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Key Battles, Team News & More

Arsenal are seeking to make it 11 consecutive victories in all competitions as they face Portuguese outfit Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League at the Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday.

Unai Emery's men have currently won their last ten matches and sit fourth in the Premier League, are hoping to maintain their perfect record in the Europa League this campaign with a victory over the Lisbon side.

Today's #UEL schedule...



✈️ Fly to Portugal

🎙 Attend press conference

🏋️ Train at Estadio Jose Alvalade



See you soon, @Sporting_CP 👋 pic.twitter.com/WpAA3YeEqB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 24, 2018

Meanwhile, Sporting sit fifth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, four points behind leaders and cross-city rivals Benfica, and are also in search of a another Europa League victory that could make it three wins from three in the competition.

They have lost two of their last five games overall, but are perfect at home, where they are unbeaten in six matches against English opponents (winning five), their last of which was a win over Manchester City in the 2011/12 campaign.

Where? Estádio José Alvalade When? Thursday 25th October @ 5:55pm (BST) How Can I Watch? BT Sport 2

Key Battles







Nani vs. Nacho Monreal/ Stephan Lichtsteiner





Nani was involved in seven goals against Arsenal while at Manchester United, and his pace and trickery caused the Gunners several problems in contests in the past. He will be key for the Portuguese side against the likes of experienced full-backs in either Nacho Monreal or Stephan Lichtsteiner, who are no slouches themselves.





Arsenal's full-backs are a feature of their play and should they over-commit going forward, it would allow Nani to exploit the space on the counter-attack.