West Ham Interested in Signing MLS Star in January to Bolster Attack After Yarmolenko Blow

West Ham are interested in signing Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón, a move which would enable the Major League Soccer side to land Gonzalo Martinez in return, according to reports.

Martinez, 25, has been lined up by Atlanta to fill the void expected to be left by Almiron after attracting interest from across Europe, however, a move for the River Plate star has been left in limbo due to the American club's finances.

TyC Sports report that the Hammers could prove to be decisive in creating a domino effect by pursuing Almirón for a fee in the region of €15m, as the transfer fee would then be enough to trigger Martinez's exit from the Argentine outfit.

Almirón is highly rated by those in Atlanta after establishing himself as an integral member of the squad since his arrival in 2016, where he is just one of three players to start in each of the MLS side's 32 games so far.

The Paraguayan has thrived in the attacking midfield position, having scored 12 goals and set up another 11, leading to interest from across Europe from the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

The MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2017 has previously expressed his desire to play in Europe and after amassing 21 goals and 28 assists in 62 appearances, he has become a major player in the America's top division.

West Ham would be buoyed by the addition of Almirón in January after losing a creative spark in the form of winger Andriy Yarmolenko to a long term injury.

The only issue for Manuel Pellegrini would be how to best field his assets considering both Almirón and Manuel Lanzini favour the number 10 role.