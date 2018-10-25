Diego Godin Admits Atletico Madrid Must 'Improve Collectively' After Borussia Dortmund Hammering

Atlético Madrid captain Diego Godín has admitted that his side needs to 'improve collectively' if they want to kick start their season, following a 4-0 defeat on the road to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The Black and Yellows were fortunate to head into half time with a narrow lead thanks to a deflected Axel Witsel strike in what was otherwise a tightly contested first half. After the break, however, Borussia Dortmund ran riot.

Raphaël Guerreiro scored either side of Jadon Sancho's first ever Champions League goal to keep all three points at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday in emphatic style, securing back-to-back 4-0 wins following their rout against Stuttgart.

After the match, Atlético Madrid defender Godín wasn't looking for excuses, admitting that Diego Simeone's side weren't 'efficient' enough to make their mark during the Champions League group stage match.

"We were controlling the game until their goal, then they were efficient," Godín said at full time, quoted by Marca. "We can't, though, put it down to bad luck.

"We started the second half well, but you need to be efficient. There's a need to improve when things aren't going well. There's a need to push on and for each one to offer more, then we'll improve collectively."

Atlético's crushing defeat has left their hopes of finishing top of Group A in tatters, although passage into the knockout stages still looks to be nailed on as both Club Brugge and AS Monaco have just one point apiece after three matches.

Los Colchoneros are currently sitting in an underwhelming fifth place in the La Liga table, but the top flight in Spain has been somewhat of an anomaly this season. Atlético are only two points of the top, and they are only so far down the table due to the form of Deportivo Alavés and Espanyol.