Mohamed Salah Laughs Off Suggestions of 'Goal Drought' After Brace Against Red Star

After scoring a double in Wednesday night's Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade, and managing the only goal of the game against Huddersfield over the weekend, Mo Salah has laughed off suggestions that he was struggling through a goal drought at the start of the season.

Speaking after Liverpool's comfortable 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade, Salah shrugged off suggestions that he had started the season sluggishly.

Speaking after the 4-0 victory, BT Sport journalist Des Kelly posed the question to Salah, "Remember when people were talking about your goal drought?"

In reply, the goal scorer simply smirked: "Who?! Who!?!"

Not only was it a night where Salah scored a brace to silence the doubters, it was also the night where he managed his 50th goal for the Reds. Achieving the feat in just 65 appearances, the Egyptian became the quickest ever Liverpool player to reach the milestone - smashing the record of 50 goals in 84 previously held by Fernando Torres.

Speaking to BT in regards to his goals, Salah said: “It’s great, I am happy to score my 50th goal for Liverpool, I am very proud about that. I want to keep scoring and help the team keep winning games. We know how to play with each other, we know our quality and we are happy for each other.”

If the 26-year-old keeps smashing records at Liverpool as he has done so far in his short time with club, it will be pretty hard to suggest the Egyptian would want to be playing his football anywhere else.

Next up for Salah is the Premier League Clash with Cardiff, as Liverpool host Neil Warnock's relegation battlers this weekend.