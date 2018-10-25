Rio Ferdinand Claims the Difference in 'Vibe' at Liverpool & Man Utd Is 'Chalk and Cheese'

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has admitted that comparing his old team to the current Liverpool side is like 'chalk and cheese' after the Reds, who remain level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night.





United had been played off the park by Juventus at Old Trafford 24 hours earlier and have struggled badly in domestic circles so far this season.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Speaking on BT Sport after the Liverpool game, Ferdinand declared, "That's a squad full of confidence and a manager feeding off that and then feeding the players more confidence by giving them the good vibes and congratulating them on a good performance."

Comparing it to the current situation at Old Trafford, he added, "It is a little bit different, the vibe is definitely a massive contrast. It's chalk and cheese really."

And praising Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for how he gets the best out of his players, the pundit commented, "It is great to hear a manager congratulate his players on a good performance and seems genuinely pleased and excited by the performances his players are producing for him."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

United boss Jose Mourinho has earned a reputation for publicly criticising his players, which many see as counterproductive after a poor result as it potentially further destroys confidence that is already on the floor.

Klopp, on the other hand, is often seen hugging his players at the end of games, with a recent on-field berating of Xherdan Shaqiri a rarity from the Liverpool manager.