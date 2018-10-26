Joshua Kimmich Praises 'Outstanding' Thomas Muller in Motivating Bayern Munich Despite Bench Role

By 90Min
October 26, 2018

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has praised teammate Thomas Muller for his ability to motivate the side, even when the attacker is not on the pitch.

Bayern's Champions League tie with AEK Athens on Tuesday marked the first time in eight years that Muller has started two consecutive matches as a substitute, but Bayern's vice-captain still played a huge role in keeping his teammates motivated.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Kimmich was eager to praise Muller's impact on the team. He said: "I think how he is behaving is outstanding. He’s always positive. 


"Everyone knows that he wants to play here. But he always spurs us on, always has a saying up his sleeve. It’s really phenomenal of him."

However, Muller was keen to avoid discussing under-pressure coach Niko Kovac and simply bring attention back to the performance of the team. He said: "We only had one change today. But it’s more important for us as a team that we talk about the games. It doesn’t do us any good if we open up some kind of discussion panel here."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Kovac has found himself under a huge amount of pressure as a result of Bayern's lacklustre start to the season. However, recent results have helped guide Bayern to fourth place in the Bundesliga, and they remain undefeated in the Champions League following the 2-0 victory over AEK Athens.

Muller will likely return to the lineup in the near future as Bayern face a busy period of five matches over the next two weeks. However, with Kovac seemingly preferring a 4-3-3 formation, there is no space for an attacking midfielder, which is Muller's preferred role.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Instead, he will be required to rotate with the likes of James Rodriguez and Leon Goretzka in a deeper role. He has featured in this position already under Kovac, but it seems as though Muller's role in the team could be set to change over the coming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)