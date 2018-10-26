Liverpool vs Cardiff Preview: How to Watch, Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Following their midweek thrashing of Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool welcome Cardiff City to Anfield with his side still unbeaten in the league this season.

The Reds looked back to their free-flowing best at Anfield on Wednesday with each of their feared front-three scoring after suffering uncharacteristic goal droughts. Cardiff travel to Anfield on Saturday in high spirits as they secured their first win of the season last time out, putting four past Fulham.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday afternoon's Premier League encounter.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27th October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 BST Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Saturday & BT Score

Classic Encounter





Cardiff 3-6 Liverpool (22/03/2014)





Liverpool found themselves four points adrift of league leaders Chelsea, with a game in hand over the Londoners. Luis Suarez's hat-trick and a Martin Skrtel brace ensured that Brendan Rodgers' side kept pace with their title rivals.

Cardiff, managed by Manchester Utd legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, twice took the lead through Jordon Mutch and Frazier Campbell goals either side of Suárez's strike in a bright start by the hosts.

Skrtel then beat his man at the near post to divert Philippe Coutinho's cross beyond the reach of David Marshall, giving his side the league for the first time in the match. The Slovakian international then repeated the feat to head home Coutinho's corner.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Daniel Sturridge's neat back-heel gave Suárez his second of the game before the Uruguayan returned the favour for his strike partner. Mutch restored some pride in the scoreline for his side as he netted his second of the game before Suárez went clear to complete his hat-trick.

Key Battle





Mohamed Salah vs. Sean Morrison





The Egyptian looked like his record-breaking self against Red Star Belgrade in the week and will be desperate to extend his scoring run to three games, having netted in his side's narrow win over Huddersfield last weekend.

Morrison is likely to be deployed at the hearts of Neil Warnock's defence and will face a tough task in keeping his man quiet; Salah's movement in behind has improved greatly in recent weeks and will be a key feature of Liverpool's attacking play on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Team News





Sadio Mané's recovery from hand surgery in the week will be a boost to manager Klopp. The Senegalese international is likely to be restored to the starting lineup having started midweek. Adam Lallana could also be in contention for his second start of the season after recovering from a series of groin and hamstring injuries.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson are however both unlikely to play with hamstring niggles, meaning summer signing Fabinho is likely to start again after impressing in the week.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is again without midfielder Joe Ralls, the 25-year-old continues to see out his suspension for a red card picked up against Tottenham. Long-term absentees Lee Peltier and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Lang are still absent with both expected back before the new year.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Callum Paterson is likely to lead the line again for the Bluebirds after an excellent display in a new role in last week's emphatic win over Fulham.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mané, Salah. Cardiff City Etheridge; Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Camarasa, Arter, Gunnarsson, Murphy; Reid; Paterson.

Prediction





Despite an excellent showing from his players last week, Warnock will be all too wary the opposition lying in wait at Anfield. Paterson's new role leading the line for the Bluebird's did, however, give them the ability to go long and utilise the intelligence of Murphy and Reid further up the pitch.

Time to recover and move on. 💪



Next up, @premierleague. pic.twitter.com/UsdaGx5K4k — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 25, 2018

Liverpool will be too strong for their visitors, and the Reds front three will be licking their lips at the prospect of adding further to their goal tallies for the season - Warnock's side have kept a clean sheet just twice this season.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff