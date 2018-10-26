Southampton vs Newcastle Preview: How to Watch, Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Southampton and Newcastle meet on Saturday in a match which already feels like a six-pointer, even at this early stage of the season.

The Magpies are without a win after nine games of the season and sit bottom of the Premier League table, while Southampton are just four points and four places higher - and could slip into the relegation zone if results go against them this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this crucial clash on the South Coast.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 27th October What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 BST Where It is Played? St. Mary's Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday, BT Sport Score, BBC Final Score

Classic Encounter

Newcastle 4-2 Southampton (24 February 2013, Premier League)

A stunning goal for Papiss Cisse illuminated this entertaining meeting as Newcastle emerged victorious from a rollercoaster of a match.

Morgan Schneiderlin gave Southampton the lead after just three minutes but Newcastle turned it around to lead at half time thanks to Moussa Sissoko's tap-in and Cisse's sensational 25-yard volley.

Rickie Lambert restored parity shortly after the interval but the hosts were not to be denied as a Yohan Cabaye penalty and a bizarre own goal by Jos Hooiveld gave them the three points. Recent Form Southampton - WDLLLD (5/18 points) Southampton halted their three-match losing run with a goalless draw at Bournemouth last weekend, a result which Mark Hughes described as a "statement". However, the Saints haven't scored in over six hours of Premier League football and desperately need

Saints haven't scored in over six hours of Premier League football and desperately need Danny Ings to find his shooting boots again.

Five points from a possible 18 is relegation form. It won't be long before Southampton come to the same realisation as Stoke - Hughes isn't the man to turn this situation around.

Newcastle - LLDLLL (1/18 points)

It does not make pretty reading for Newcastle, whose summer spending deficit is coming back to bite them. Their defence is among the best in the bottom half but they just can't score enough goals, with only two in their last four games - both of which came at Old Trafford.



After a tough start to the season, facing five of last season's top six in their first eight games, the Magpies now have a favourable run of fixtures, although they faltered against Brighton last week. They need to get their first win on the board as soon as possible, and they won't get many better opportunities than this one. Team News