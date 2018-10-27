Barcelona Ready to Delay Contract Talks With Jordi Alba Until the Summer

Jordi Alba will be forced to wait until the summer for a new contract with Barcelona as the club refuse to bow to the left back's demands.

Alba, 29, is in his seventh season at Camp Nou and is currently contracted until 2020. However, the Spaniard is eager to guarantee his future at the club beyond his current deal.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Spain international has missed just 70 minutes of action for Ernesto Valverde's side this season and after acknowledging his importance to the team Alba is intent on acquiring a deal which best represents his value.





According to Sport, Alba says his current terms are not consistent with his performances on the field and with his deal set to expire when he is 32, he is wanting the security that an extension brings.

But his wage demands have caught Barcelona by surprise after Alba's representatives met with the club's sporting director, meaning lengthy negotiations are required before they see eye to eye.

Jordi Alba is a top 2 left back in the world if not the best. — Barca World (@BarcelonaFCHome) October 24, 2018

The report claims Barcelona will not step away from negotiations due to his demands but they are in the position to assess their options and wait until the end of the season as the power is in their hands.

The Blaugrana are aware that Alba has been on the receiving end of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Juventus, but with a €150m release clause the club have the stance of 'let them come and pay the clause [if they want him]'.

While Alba continues to make an impact in defence, the 29-year-old has been lighting up the final third for Barcelona so far this season having scored two goals and set up a further five - where he will again be key for Valverde during the clash with Real Madrid on Sunday.