Jermaine Jenas Admits Spurs Star Has Dropped Off 'World Class' Radar After String of Errors

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has admitted Hugo Lloris can't be considered a world class goalkeeper now, following his latest mistake against PSV Eindhoven.

The 31-year-old was sent off for a rash tackle on Hirving Lozano during Spurs' recent Champions League tie against the Dutch side with the Premier League side leading the game 2-1, before Luuk de Jong's late goal salvaged a point in the 2-2 draw.

It's not the first high-profile error that Lloris has made this season, as the goalkeeper was caught out during Tottenham's 4-2 defeat to Barcelona, as well as during the World Cup final for France in the summer, with Jenas now of the opinion that he isn't among the very best in his position.

"No is the simple answer," replied Jenas, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, when asked whether Lloris should still be considered among the world's elite goalkeepers.

"I think Hugo's had a tough couple of years personally. If someone on the street asks you for the top four keepers in the league then you naturally just chuck Hugo's name in there, just on the basis of his name.

"When you actually sit back and think about it, in your mind you're thinking, 'Well he's dropped a clanger there, he's dropped a clanger there'. The list is growing and these are mistakes that are costing games, goals."

Tottenham have endured mixed fortunes this season, as the north London club are currently two points off the summit of the Premier League, although have only one point from their opening three games in their Champions League group.