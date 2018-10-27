Watford 3-0 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clinical Hornets Down Terriers

Watford made it back-to-back wins after they secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Despite a strong start from the visitors, it was Watford who went in front after 10 minutes in spectacular fashion. Roberto Pereyra drifted in from the left hand side and took the ball past four Huddersfield players before slotting the ball through the legs of Jonas Lossl to give his side the lead.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The hosts doubled their lead just 10 minutes later after Gerard Deulofeu took on both Chris Lowe and Jonathan Hogg on the right flank before smashing the ball beyond the keeper and into the back of the net.

Huddersfield tried desperately to get back into the game in the second half, however were halted by an in-form Ben foster in the Watford goal, before Issac Success wrapped the points up with a tap in from six yards out with 10 minutes left.

Here's a breakdown of the afternoon's events:

WATFORD





Key Talking Point





For the second consecutive game Watford were without their striking duo of Andre Gray and club captain Troy Deeney, however like in their win over Wolves in their previous Premier League game, they were still able to provide plenty of attacking threat and were very clinical in front of goal.



Success and Deulofeu are 💪🏻 together! — Hornet (@Hornet1O54) October 27, 2018

Success and Deulofeu led the line for the Hornets and caused the Terriers' defence plenty of problems all afternoon, with both men managing to get themselves on the scoresheet thanks to an emphatic strike from Deulofeu in the first half before Success wrapped up the points with a poacher's effort from six yards out.

Javi Gracia will now have a huge selection headache ahead of their upcoming games with a number of in-form forwards to select from, however it certainly is a dilemma he'll be delighted to have.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Foster (8); Femenia (7), Mariappa (7), Cathcart (7), Masina (7); Hughes (6), Capoue (7), Doucoure (6), Pereyra (8); Success (7), Deulofeu (9).

Substitutes: Sema (6), Gray (6), Kabasele (N/A).

STAR MAN - He made his first start of the season during Watford's win over Wolves in their last outing, and Deulofeu certainly showed Gracia exactly what he can bring to the side with a fine display during his side's win over Huddersfield.

That Deulofeu goal is unreal — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ftbltom_) October 27, 2018

Gerard Deulofeu is finding this so easy. He's running round the Huddersfield defence like they're cones in a training exercise.



Different class.#WatfordFC — Phil Spencer (@PhilSpenc23) October 27, 2018

He led the line alongside Success, however often found himself drifting out wide and caused the Terriers' defence plenty of problems all afternoon.

Although many may argue the goalkeeper should've done more to prevent the Spaniard's goal, take nothing away from what was an emphatic finish. A wonderful afternoon for the Spaniard.

WORST PLAYER - He certainly didn't have a bad game by any means, however on a day where a number of players shone for the Hornets, Will Hughes had a relatively quiet game.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

He did what he had to do and didn't do an awful lot wrong during the 90 minutes, however after a number of outstanding performances in recent weeks, Hughes seemed to take a back seat and let his teammates grab the headlines on this occasion.

HUDDERSFIELD





Key Talking Point





Huddersfield would've counted themselves unlucky in recent weeks not to have picked up more points having put in some promising performances, and will feel the same after today's game.



Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Had it not been for an in-form Foster in the Watford goal, they may well have found themselves ahead going into half time. Unfortunately they fell 2-0 behind going into the break and couldn't find a way to beat the veteran goalkeeper, leaving themselves with too much to do.

Despite their promising performances in recent weeks, the Terriers have nothing to show for it as they're still yet to secure their first win of the season after 10 games. They'll need to start turning these promising performances into results if they are to stand any chance of surviving this season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Lossl (5); Durm (6), Jorgensen (5), Schindler (5), Lowe (6); Mbenza (5), Mooy (6), Hogg (6), Billing (6); Pritchard (5), Depoitre (5).

Substitutes: Sobhi (6), Mounie (6), Bacuna (5).

STAR MAN - He didn't exactly steal the show, however on what has an afternoon of poor performances from Huddersfield players Philip Billing looked to be the best of a bad bunch.

In fairness the visitors began then game well and - despite being two goals behind at half time - came out fighting in the second half with the midfielder creating a few chances.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Unfortunately it was a mismatch in the midfield between himself and a very impressive Abdoulaye Doucoure and whilst Billing did create a few chances for his team, they couldn't take advantage of any.

WORST PLAYER - As previously mentioned, Huddersfield will need to start turning these promising performances into results, and they won't be able to do so with more performances like Laurent Depoitre's today.

For the next game Diakhaby should start up top instead of Mouniè or Depoitre #htafc — Ben Hopton (@BenHTFC43) October 27, 2018

Hi, I'd like to buy a fridge



Allow me to recommend the new Laurent Depoitre model



I'm a bit concerned about it moving around



Don't be. There's absolutely no danger of that — Jack Lang (@jacklang) October 27, 2018

He's featured in all of Huddersfield's 10 games this season and is still yet to score after yet another frustrating day in front of goal for the Belgian. His poor afternoon ended on the hour mark when he was subbed off, and it will certainly go down as yet another afternoon to forget for Huddersfield's front man.

Looking Ahead





After making it back-to-back wins, Watford will be looking to continue their winning run when they travel to face a struggling Newcastle side on Saturday, whilst Huddersfield's search for a first win on the season goes on another week.

They'll be looking to finally end their winless run when they host Fulham on Monday night.