West Ham Defender Backs International Teammate to Succeed in London as Transfer Rumours Swirl

By 90Min
October 27, 2018

West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena has backed the club's rumoured move for Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron after recent transfer speculation.

The Paraguayan international has shone in the MLS this season, having scored 12 goals and bagged himself 13 assists in 32 appearances for his side, with his creativity going forward proving to be a real threat for opposing teams. He has made more clear-cut chances than any other player in the league this season, and has grabbed the attention of clubs all over the world.

At the age of just 24 he looks set to make the step up to a top side, with reports recently linking Tottenham and Arsenal with a move for the midfielder. However, rumours circulating in South America are now claiming that the Hammers have also joined the race to sign the hot prospect.

Paraguayan radio show Fútbol a lo Grande spoke with Balbuena - current Hammers' defender and international teammate of Almiro - with the defender claiming he would welcome a move for the midfielder, claiming he thinks he would do very well at the London Stadium. 

He said: “We know the conditions that Miguel Almiron has, I hope everyone gets to play here. I didn’t know, I didn’t see the news about Miky’s transfer but I’m sure he’ll do very well here.”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Balbuena joined West Ham in the summer from Brazilian side Corinthians, and after struggling at the start of the season has since established himself as a regular member of Manuel Pellegrini's back line, with results starting to improve. It certainly looks as though he would welcome the signing of Almiro.

