Arsene Wenger Linked With Reunion With Ivan Gazidis as Milan Consider Replacing Gennaro Gattuso

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been suggested as a potential replacement for under-pressure Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso, as former Arsenal executive Ivan Gazidis prepares to take over as Milan's new chief executive.

Gazidis spent ten years as chief executive of Arsenal from 2008, working alongside Wenger during his time in London. Both Wenger and Gazidis left the club earlier this year, with Gazidis set to officially join Milan at the end of October, whilst Wenger has been taking a break from management.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

With Gazidis' imminent move to MilanThe Daily Express have suggested that Wenger could be set to follow the 54-year-old to Italy. According to the report, Gattuso has just two games to convince Milan officials not to replace him, meaning one of Gazidis' first tasks at the club could be to identify Gattuso's successor.

Wenger and Gazidis enjoyed a successful relationship, winning several trophies across their ten years together. As a result, Wenger is said to be high on Gazidis' list of potential replacements.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Under Gattuso, Milan have endured a challenging start to the season. They find themselves 13th in Serie A and have been guilty of several lacklustre performances, including the 1-0 defeat to cross-town rivals Inter.

Milan officials are therefore believed to be considering relieving Gattuso of his duties, and Gazidis may attempt to use his relationship with Wenger to convince the legendary Frenchman to join him in Italy.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Wenger has confirmed that he is looking to return to work, adding that he has already received offers from many clubs around the world. The likes of Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been touted as potential destinations for Wenger, but the former Arsenal man's future is yet to be officially decided. 

