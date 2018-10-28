PSG will look to remain perfect in Ligue 1 on Sunday, facing off against Marseille in Le Classique. Kickoff from Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

PSG has gotten off to a blistering start in Ligue, 1, leading the top French division at 10–0–0. The duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have created one of Europe's top scoring threats, combining for 17 goals in 10 contests.

Marseille sits in fourth in Ligue 1 and 11 points behind PSG, entering Sunday's match with a 6–3–1 record. It has won its last two Ligue 1 matches, though it fell Thursday at home in the Europa League to Lazio.

How to watch the match:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

