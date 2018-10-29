Reports are claiming that Argentine sensation Exequiel Palacios is close to a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

According to TYC Sports (via Marca), the Champions League holders have agreed over a €20m deal with the player's current club River Plate.

Palacios, a 20-year-old midfielder, is rated as one of the best young talents to emerge from Argentina in recent times. The player made his senior debut for River Plate back in 2015. He also earned his first cap for La Albiceleste in September of this year.

The reports claim that the player will finish the season with his current club and join Real next June to start a fresh La Liga campaign with the Spanish side.

However, another report is claiming that River Plate are still hoping to sign the player to another deal inclusive of a higher release clause, while Atletico Madrid are also looking to muscle in.

The player's current release clause is believed to be €15m, €5m less than what it is claimed that Madrid have tabled, with the club looking to tie the South American down to a five-year deal.

Los Blancos also hope to have everything agreed and signed by December.

Meanwhile, the Bernabeu outfit are struggling on the pitch and are likely on the brink of firing manager Julen Lopetegui.

Barcelona emerged as Clásico winners on Sunday, leaving their rivals nursing a 5-1 defeat, and Lopetegui's firing is now thought to be imminent, with former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte among the frontrunners to take over in the coming days.