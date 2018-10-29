Bundesliga Star Kerem Demirbay Reveals He Has 'Noticed' Liverpool Interest in Him

October 29, 2018

Hoffenheim's Kerem Demirbay has claimed that he is aware of interest from Liverpool, amid reports the Reds were scouting the midfielder during a recent Champions League clash with Lyon. 

The 25-year-old came through Borussia Dortmund's youth setup and later played for the reserve side, while now Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was the first team manager at Signal Iduna Park. 

German outlet Bild claims that Liverpool's interest in Demirbay dates back to their Champions League qualifier against the Bundesliga outfit last season. 

It is said that Reds manager Klopp consoled Demirbay in a 'fatherly' fashion after the Merseyside club's 4-2 win. 

Now, after inspiring Julian Nagelsmann's side to a 4-0 win over Stuttgart in the league on Saturday, Demirbay admitted that he was aware of Liverpool's recent scouting mission. 

"Of course, I have noticed that," Demirbay told Sky Sports Germany, when asked about potential interest from the Reds.

Despite not making a first-team appearance for Dortmund, Demirbay has found success at Hoffenheim after moving to the club from Hamburg in 2016.

During his time at Hoffenheim, the two-cap German international has made 63 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing a further 16 assists.

After returning from an ankle injury last month, Demirbay has supplied three assists in seven matches in all competitions, including an assist during his sides 2-1 defeat at home to Manchester City in the Champions League. 

