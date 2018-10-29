Premier League champions Manchester City are said to be lining up a new deal for Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to the Metro, Silva - who has started eight of Manchester City's nine league outings - has left City's management impressed with his displays in 2018/19. So much so that they are ready to offer the attacking midfielder a new deal, in spite of the fact that he still has four years left on his current contract.

Silva has scored five goals in his 12 appearances for City so far this season and is growing into his role at the club, having arrived from Ligue 1 side Monaco for £44m last summer.

The 24-year-old was only afforded 15 starts all of last season but his status at the club has risen since then. He is also one of the most popular players in the dressing room and is believed to be a favorite of Pep Guardiola.

“I’ve always tried to play for the team, not just for myself but for the whole team," he said in a recent interview with iNews.

"But I think I have the qualities that the manager wants: pressing high, creating chances, enjoying having it and enjoying controlling the game.

“But I think the way we play is not only the way the manager wants but the way all the players want to play too. Of course, we are professional, but we enjoy the way we play so much.

"Because we have the ball, because we press high, because we try to create chances. I’m just doing what I love; so I’m having fun. All you want to do here is improve.”