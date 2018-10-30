Claude Puel Gives Update on Leicester Defender After Injury in West Ham Clash

Following a dramatic 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday, Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Daniel Amartey was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Amartey was carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the latter phases of the match at the King Power, with the 23-year-old requiring oxygen support and a brace for his left leg following a horrific incident in which the midfielder appeared to catch his studs in the turf.

The Ghanaian was playing at right-back on the night, and manager Claude Puel addressed Amartey’s injury after the game. Via the East London & West Essex Guardian, Puel said: “My first thoughts are for Daniel, I hope it is not a serious injury, of course.

“He will have an exam and we will see after. He has gone to the hospital, of course. He had a strong game and battled for the team. He won his battles and then sacrificed himself to save an opportunity.”

All thoughts with @DanAmartey. You’ll come back stronger. 💙⚽️ — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 27, 2018

Photographs of the incident have led to the general assumption that Amartey suffered a leg break which would potentially end the Leicester star’s season, but Puel refused to confirm the extent of his player’s setback.

“I can’t have an opinion,” Puel added. “We will wait for news.”

Amartey’s injury came shortly after Wilfred Ndidi’s dramatic late equaliser in the game, saving a point in the match for Leicester in the 89th minute, after defender Fabian Balbuena had given West Ham a first half lead.

Securing a draw meant that Leicester avoided a third consecutive defeat in the Premier League, and the point has left Puel’s side 12th in the table.