Milan vs Genoa Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan welcome Genoa to San Siro in Wednesday night’s Serie A clash.

The Rossoneri currently sit fifth in Italy's top flight with 15 points and a win would steer them three points clear of four other teams they are currently level on points with.

On the other hand, Genoa are tenth in the league, just one point off Milan. A win for the Rossoblu would see them shoot straight up the table, also moving ahead of Milan.

The match was originally scheduled for Serie A’s opening weekend. However, it was postponed following the tragic events in Genoa that week, where 43 people lost their lives as the Morandi Bridge collapsed on 14 August.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 31 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Fabrizio Pasqua

Milan will be without defender Mattia Caldara for Wednesday night, after Gennaro Gattuso confirmed he will be out for another two months.

In addition to Caldara, the Rossoneri are down another two defenders, with Ivan Strinic and Davide Calabria unavailable for Wednesday’s clash.

Genoa travel to Milan with just one absentee, as Cristian Romero is suspended following his red card against Udinese last Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodríguez; Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuaín, Çalhanoğlu Genoa

Radu; Spolli, Biraschi, Criscito; Pereira, Rômulo, Sandro, Lazović; Bessa; Kouame, Piatek

Head to Head Record

There have been 102 league meetings between the two sides, with Milan winning 49 of their meetings - an impressive 48% of games. Genoa, on the other hand, have won just 20.

Genoa’s recent record against Milan is not very good, having won just one of their last five meetings. This comes after the Rossoblu won three games in a row against Milan, from 2014 to 2015.

Recent Form



Milan recovered well from their surprise 2-1 defeat to Real Betis as they beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Sunday.

The win was much needed after back to back defeats for the Rossoneri, who otherwise have been getting good results.

Genoa's form hasn't been good enough, as they have gone three games without a win. This includes their 1-1 draw with league leaders Juventus, which is dampened by dropped points to Udinese and Parma either side of the result.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Milan Genoa Milan 3-2 Sampdoria (28/10) Genoa 2-2 Udinese (28/10) Milan 1-2 Real Betis (25/10) Juventus 1-1 Genoa (20/10) Inter 1-0 Milan (21/10) Genoa 1-3 Parma (7/10) Milan 3-1 Chievo (7/10) Frosinone 1-2 Genoa (30/9) Milan 3-1 Olympiacos (4/10) Genoa 2-0 Chievo (26/9)

Prediction

Both teams will be hoping for a win, heightened by what it could do for them in Serie A. Milan will look to claim all three points and keep the pressure up on league leaders Juventus.

Meanwhile, a Genoa win would move them up five places and put them in real contention for Italy's European spots. Nevertheless, it is still early days.

However, accounting for recent form and general squad strength, Milan will be too strong for the Rossoblu, and it will likely be their night at San Siro on Wednesday.



Prediction: Milan 2-1 Genoa