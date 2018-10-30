Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Eyeing 3 New Signings in January After Poor Start to 2018/19 Season

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly looking to bring in at least three new players when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Magpies have gotten off to a very poor start this season and are currently sat in the relegation zone after a winless 2018/19 Premier League campaign thus far.

According to the Chronicle, the Spaniard is keen on bringing in another striker, a player to compete with Ayoze Perez in midfield, and a left back in the upcoming window.

There are obvious concerns over funding, however, but the source claims Benitez hopes that Mike Ashley's return to Newcastle's games will help him recruit his targets.

Benitez is said to be looking around Europe for solutions to the club's attacking woes, having scouted loan options as well as players the club could sign on permanent deals, but he is also eyeing targets close to home.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is understood to be the coach's priority signing. But, given that he cannot make any more domestic loan signings, it would take negotiations over a permanent move to see the Englishman make the switch to St James' Park.

Loftus-Cheek looks to be in fine form for the Blues, having scored four goals in his last two games, and Maurizio Sarri could decide to hand him more minutes as the matches roll in.

The club have also been scouting in France and Germany recently and watched Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano in action over the weekend. For the moment, the manager is simply looking to get his side back to a safe position ahead of the window.

“We have to be mentally strong and carry on to be sure that in January we are in a good position," he said on the weekend. "And then hopefully we can improve in January and see where we are.”